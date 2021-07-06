Tulare County correctional deputy arrested for making threats, authorities say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County Sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he made threats over a Ring camera.Early Saturday morning, Tulare County deputies from the Cutler-Orosi substation responded to a disturbance and later arrested Roman Garcia for making criminal threats and intimidating a witness.Garcia is a correctional deputy and has been with the department since 2007.Deputies also learned there was a domestic dispute involving Garcia several days before he allegedly threatened someone through the Ring camera.Jail records show Garcia has bailed out.The sheriff's office says he has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.