TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Tulare.It happened just before 9 pm on Sunday at Blackstone Street and MLK Boulevard.Police say 83-year-old Manuel Correia hit two teens in the roadway.A 17-year-old girl from Porterville died at the hospital from her injuries. A second girl was last reported in critical condition.Correia was booked into the Tulare County Jail on several charges.