TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Deputies say that Crawford has been found safe.
Original story follows below.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for an 11-year-old girl.
Deputies say Paige Crawford was last seen at her home near Road 261 in Terra Bella around 5 pm Thursday. They say she possibly left on foot.
Investigators added that Crawford has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office searching for 11-year-old girl
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News