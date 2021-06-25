Tulare County Sheriff's Office searching for 11-year-old girl

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Deputies say that Crawford has been found safe.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for an 11-year-old girl.Deputies say Paige Crawford was last seen at her home near Road 261 in Terra Bella around 5 pm Thursday. They say she possibly left on foot.Investigators added that Crawford has blonde hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.