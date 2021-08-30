Tulare police arrest fourth suspect in connection with 18-year-old's murder

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of another 18-year-old man earlier this year.Investigators and SWAT officers took Ruben Abila into custody on Monday morning.Abila faces murder charges in the deadly shooting of Nalen Peterson, who was found in a car with gunshot wounds near North West St. and West Prosperity Ave. on June 5.Less than a week later, police arrested three young women in connection with the homicide - 19-year-old Stephanie Esqueda, of San Diego, 20-year-old Jacquelyn Hernandez of Tulare, and 21-year-old Alyssa Soto of Tulare.However, they said they were still looking for a fourth suspect and asked for the public's help. That search ended nearly three months later with Abila's arrest on Monday.Peterson's death marked the fourth homicide of the year in Tulare.