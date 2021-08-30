homicide

Tulare police arrest fourth suspect in connection with 18-year-old's murder

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of another 18-year-old man earlier this year.

Investigators and SWAT officers took Ruben Abila into custody on Monday morning.

Abila faces murder charges in the deadly shooting of Nalen Peterson, who was found in a car with gunshot wounds near North West St. and West Prosperity Ave. on June 5.

Less than a week later, police arrested three young women in connection with the homicide - 19-year-old Stephanie Esqueda, of San Diego, 20-year-old Jacquelyn Hernandez of Tulare, and 21-year-old Alyssa Soto of Tulare.

However, they said they were still looking for a fourth suspect and asked for the public's help. That search ended nearly three months later with Abila's arrest on Monday.

Peterson's death marked the fourth homicide of the year in Tulare.

