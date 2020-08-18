officer involved shooting

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Tulare on Tuesday.

Tulare police tell Action News there were reports of shots being fired after a chase ended in a crash on Mooney Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue.


Two suspects were injured, but their conditions weren't immediately known.



No officers were injured.

Roads in the area are closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
