Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway near the intersection of Mooney and Prosperity in Tulare. Two suspects, conditions unknown. This happened after a pursuit. Officers ok. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uMGcNNP5hi — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) August 18, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Tulare on Tuesday.Tulare police tell Action News there were reports of shots being fired after a chase ended in a crash on Mooney Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue.Two suspects were injured, but their conditions weren't immediately known.No officers were injured.Roads in the area are closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.