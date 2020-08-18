Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare

Tulare police tell Action News there were reports of shots being fired after a chase ended in a crash on Mooney Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue.
Two suspects were injured, but their conditions weren't immediately known.
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway near the intersection of Mooney and Prosperity in Tulare. Two suspects, conditions unknown. This happened after a pursuit. Officers ok. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uMGcNNP5hi— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) August 18, 2020
No officers were injured.
Roads in the area are closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.