Tulare PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' man linked to 2 recent murders

Detectives have identified 21-year-old Nathaniel Lujano as a suspect in two deadly shootings.

Tulare police are investigating a string of homicide cases and have identified 21-year-old Nathaniel Lujano as a suspect in two of them.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A string of homicide cases is being investigated in the South Valley.

The most recent happened Monday at about 2:45 in the morning.

Tulare police responded to gunshots in the area of North West Street.

First responders found a man with at least one gunshot wound and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

On Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting on South Blackstone Street near Kern.

Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds - two adults and a 15-year-old.

One of the adults died at the hospital.

RELATED: 1 killed, 2 injured, including 15-year-old, after shooting in Tulare, police say

Noe Saldivar lives around this area and says he doesn't feel safe with the amount of gunfire he's heard lately.

"It's becoming a normal thing for me. I am not used to it and once I hear someone is shot, I want to stay in my house," he says.

Detectives have now identified 21-year-old Nathaniel Lujano as a suspect in Saturday's deadly shooting.

He's also the primary suspect in a homicide that happened on the afternoon of August 19th.

A man was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on Bardsley Avenue.

RELATED: Man shot and killed at Tulare gas station, police say

Days later, officers arrested 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera. She was booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of accessory to murder.

But they're still trying to find Lujano.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lujano has prominent tattoos on his face, neck, and hands that could help the public identify him.

If you see him, you are urged to contact 911 immediately and not approach him.