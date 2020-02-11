sports

Local cheer teams compete at national championships in Florida

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local high school cheerleading teams showed their spirit and skills in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

Video was sent in by Merced's El Capitan Gauchos cheer squad. They were among the teams from across the country competing at the National High School Cheerleading Championship.

El Capitan made it to the finals and earned fourth place in their division.

Buchanan High from Clovis took fifth place in their division, and Tulare Union finished first in their division, becoming national champions!

Congratulations to all three of our local squads!
