Tulare woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Tulare woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with two teenagers.The teenagers were the boyfriends of 42-year-old Coral Lytle's daughter.Lytle will also be registered as a sex offender.She had pleaded no contest to 21 felony sex counts.She was also charged with and pleaded no contest to 4 midemeanour counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Authorities said she provided alcohol and vape pens to two girls and one boy."Coral Lytle is a predator and this office was prepared for years to tell that to a jury. While I am grateful that she will serve prison time and have to register as a sex offender, the sentence doesn't reflect the lifetime impact she made on her victims," said District Attorney Tim Ward."This case is not a joke and our office is appalled by some of the social media comments. These are real victims who have to deal with the real consequences of Coral Lytle's crimes. There is no place for these types of victim shaming comments in today's society."