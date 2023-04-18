EXCLUSIVE: Turkish teen gets prom surprise after losing family in earthquake

EXCLUSIVE: 16-year-old Turkish foreign exchange student Asude Dogan lost her parents and sister in the earthquake that struck Turkey in February.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 16-year-old Turkish foreign exchange student Asude Dogan lost her parents and sister in the earthquake that struck Turkey in February.

After spending some time in her devastated home country, she decided to return to the Central Valley to complete the school year.

Action News first shared her story on March 17.

After the story aired, support poured in for young Dogan.

Mia Bella The Label dress shop in northwest Fresno decided to gift her a prom dress.

"Sweet sweet girl I just recently met, deserves it all. The fact that everything that happened to her and she's still so strong, confident, and funny it's amazing," said store manager Candace Barham.

Samantha Leon of Little Lion Photography will be taking prom photos for her on the special day, gifting her services.

"Watching her try on all those things, she's so beautiful and the dresses are so beautiful and we're exceedingly grateful they can make this possible for her," said Gail Marshall. Gail and her husband Rich are hosting Dogan.

Dogan is looking forward to prom, it will be her first school dance.

"I'm so excited. I'm going to go with my friends, so it's going to be so much fun. We don't have a prom in Turkey so it's good," said Dogan.