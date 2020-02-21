Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire that killed two firefighters charged with murder, arson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenage boys accused of setting the fire at the Porterville Library have been charged with murder and arson.

The Tulare County Office of the District Attorney filed two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and arson-related charges.

The two 13-year-old boys denied the charges in court and remain in custody.

They will return to juvenile court on March 11, 2020.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The video above is from an earlier story.
