Two brothers shot in Central Fresno; Fresno Police are investigating

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two brothers in their home in Central Fresno.It happened around 10:30 p.m. near East McKenzie and North Ninth Street.Officials say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and a 7-year-old boy received a minor graze wound.The teen has been taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition but he is stable. The 7-year-old was treated by EMS at the scene and is expected to be okay.Police believe about 13 rounds of shots were fired but have not concluded whether it was a drive-by shooting or a walk-up.Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.