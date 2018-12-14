SHOOTING

Two brothers shot in Central Fresno; Fresno Police are investigating

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two brothers in their home in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two brothers in their home in Central Fresno.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near East McKenzie and North Ninth Street.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and a 7-year-old boy received a minor graze wound.

The teen has been taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition but he is stable. The 7-year-old was treated by EMS at the scene and is expected to be okay.

Police believe about 13 rounds of shots were fired but have not concluded whether it was a drive-by shooting or a walk-up.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman shot and killed in front of her newborn baby: Police
Teenager injured in shooting in Selma
Man to face charges after shootout that killed K-9 Bane
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
More shooting
Top Stories
Christmas comes to life at Life Cathedral Church in Northeast Fresno
Donations pour in for fallen Tulare K-9 officer
Couple fights back against porch pirates with a stinky surprise
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
'She didn't hurt anybody': Family of Visalia teacher who cut student's hair speaks out
City of Orange Cove pushes non-profit out of animal shelter
Camp Fire disrupts tele-psychiatric services based out of the Central Valley
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Show More
Residents of Merced mobile home park given eviction notice two weeks before Christmas
Couple pushes for more representation in Barbie toy dolls
Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Judge wants former-deputy who torched his car to be on the right track before probation sentence is finalized
More News