Two dead in head-on crash on Highway 180; CHP investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 180 near Hayes Avenue in Fresno County.Officers say two vehicles collided head-on, and both drivers died on impact. They were the only occupants in each car.The crash happened around 11 p.m. It's not clear what caused the accident.The roadway will be closed for several hours into the night as crews investigate.