Officers say a man and a woman used sulfuric acid to kill themselves, forcing police to clear out the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan--several others were exposed to hazardous materials.Fresno Police Chief Dyer says that employees of the hotel entered the room and immediately noticed the overwhelming fumes of chemicals.They backed away from the room and called 911.When the Fresno Fire Department arrived, they entered the room wearing protective gear and found two people dead in the bathroom. The people were wearing respirators that allowed them to breathe the toxic fumes. Bottles of sulfuric acid and what appears to suicide letters were found nearby.One guest said the maintenance worker who discovered the scene told him the guest left a "sign on the mirror that they died from carbon monoxide and that their bodies were in the restroom."Tiffany Crowder arrived at the motel to see if her sister was one of the women."Sergeants can't tell us the names of the two bodies or people who went to the hospital," Crowder said. "I just want to know if it's my sister."After the crime scene tape was removed, many guests started making their way to their rooms. But some like Elizabeth Torres quickly packed up."I don't want to be here. My kids don't want to be here, so we're just going to go ahead and leave," said Crowder.Fresno Police are saying both victims appeared to have committed suicide.The coroner's office is involved in the investigation and will make the final ruling on the cause of death.Six people were also taken to the hospital, including two employees who were possibly exposed to the chemicals.