Two dead, three injured in Madera County crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people died, and three others suffered major injuries, in a head-on crash in Madera County Saturday morning.

The two-car collision happened on State Route 145, near Road 38, around 2:30 a.m.

The crash killed a man in one car, and a woman in the other. The victims were said to be in their mid-to-late 20s.

The three injured passengers are being treated at CRMC with what are being described as "serious" injuries.

Investigators are not sure if drugs or alcohol played a role in this deadly crash.

Portions of State Route 145 are now reopened after being shut down for several hours Saturday morning.
