Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified the city's latest homicide victims.

They are 46-year-old Richard Spruell and 43-year-old Angelique Edwards.

The couple was found shot to death in a pickup truck Saturday night.

Fresno Police say just before 11 p.m. Saturday, they received a shot spotter alert for 13 rounds fired near Fedora and Blackstone Avenues.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman sitting in a truck with gunshot wounds.

Spruell died at the scene.

Edwards was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Officers say the couple had just pulled up to the location when they were targeted in this attack.

Police are still searching for the gunman and are trying to track down surveillance video in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Fresno Police or Crimestoppers.