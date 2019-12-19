deputy-involved shooting

Two suspects in custody for shooting that wounded a Merced County Sheriff's deputy

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects are now in custody for the shooting that wounded Merced County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Ochoa near Livingston early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday that Javier Delgadillo-Munoz was arrested at the scene of the shooting. A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew spotted him hiding in a tree with the help of an infrared camera.

Detectives later tracked down the second suspect, Paul DeMarcus Glenn, but details about his arrest have not been released. Investigators believe he was the shooter.

Javier Delgadillo-Munoz (left) and Paul DeMarcus Glenn (right) Two are accused in a shooting that wounded a Merced County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Ochoa early Wednesday morning.



Warnke says the two suspects went to the home on Yamato Road near Olive Avenue to steal marijuana from an illegal indoor grow with more than five thousand plants. He says they assaulted the homeowner and then opened fire on the deputy who responded to a disturbance call.

RELATED: Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody

Deputy Ochoa was shot in his bulletproof vest and suffered only minor injuries. He returned fire, but the two suspects in custody were not shot.

Deputy Ochoa has been with the department for three years. He started in corrections and moved to a patrol position in June, and has been a deputy for less than a year.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

NOTE: The video included above is from a prior story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countymerceddeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Merced Co. chase ends in deputy-involved shooting, male suspect shot, deputies say
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
'I've lost my hero' Father of fallen deputy mourns his son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in Madera County structure fire
Safe containing silver bars, signed photos of O.J. Simpson stolen from home
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
1 dead, 2 injured in senior center shooting
CHP gives emotional farewell to officer retiring after 32 years of service
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Show More
Man dies after falling while decorating for Christmas
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Holidays Heroes Blood Drive begins at Sierra Vista Mall
More TOP STORIES News