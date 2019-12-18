deputy-involved shooting

Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after a deputy was shot while responding to a disturbance in Merced County east of Livingston, according to sheriff's officials.

Merced County sheriff's deputies rushed to a rural area on Olive and Sultana after one of their own was shot just after midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities say the deputy's bulletproof vest likely saved him from more serious injuries.

"It sounds like as soon as he rolled up, he was taking shots. He took a couple rounds himself and he got out and returned fire," Merced County deputy Daryl Allen.

Allen said it's not clear if any of those bullets struck the suspect. The SWAT team and detectives also responded as the search continued.

The sheriff's office is not releasing many details about the investigation at this point, but we have learned the wounded deputy is still fairly new to the department.

He was patrolling the area by himself, which is standard, but it also meant backup was not close by.

"We do have a lot of other agencies that will help us out, but still him coming out to the middle of nowhere for a call like this, he's by himself, and that's got to play a mind game with him also knowing no one is around is to help him out," Allen said. "But that's our job, that's what we're trained to do. And today with what happened, he did exactly what he was supposed to do."



Further information regarding the suspect was not immediately available.

The truck and trailer they normally use to eradicate marijuana is also out here at the scene, but they have not said if that was a factor in the initial call.

This is a developing story. The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
