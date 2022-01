MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced will honor the fall class of 2021 with an in-person commencement ceremony this weekend.It's the first in-person commencement ceremony the university will hold since the pandemic broke out nearly two years ago.The graduation ceremony will be held this Saturday, December 18, at the Art Kamanger Center at the Merced Theatre in downtown Merced.Those who graduated in the spring of 2021 are invited to participate in this weekend's festivities.