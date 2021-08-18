UC Merced delays start date for in-person classes due to housing shortage

Administrators said that the faculty offering in-person courses would be able to utilize online assignments for asynchronous learning starting August 25 or they could wait until instruction begins in person on August 30.
The delay will not include classes that were meant to be taught online this semester. Those classes will begin on August 25 as previously scheduled.
Last week, would-be student tenants at Merced Station received emails stating material and labor shortages meant their move-in date would be postponed until late September, more than a month after the planned start of the fall semester.
University officials said they hoped the later date would help give more time to help students with their housing needs.