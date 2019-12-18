crash

Unauthorized person crashes plane into fence at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the northwest section of the airport near Shields Avenue and Winery.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An unauthorized person started operating a small plane around the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and crashed into a chain-link fence on the airfield Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Officials say the small Beechcraft two-engine plane took out a fence and just missed the building that houses Landmark Aviation, a maintenance company.

No one was injured.

Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

