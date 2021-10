FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local high school is being recognized nationwide for its top academics.University High School was chosen among hundreds of other campuses as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.The award recognizes schools that have high academic performance and makes progress in closing learning gaps.It also honors the educators, families and communities that help their students excel.University High is one of 28 high schools in California to receive the award.