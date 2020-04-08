UPDATE: 36-year-old woman found dead in aqueduct near Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - The person found in the aqueduct has been identified as 36-year-old Ashley Padilla of Armona.-----------------CHP Coalinga has confirmed that a body was found in the California Aqueduct near Huron Tuesday afternoon.An employee with the Department of Water Resources told officials he saw something floating in the aqueduct just after 2 p.m.CHP Coalinga pulled it out of the water and confirmed it was a body. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene.Officials are still establishing how the body ended up in the water. The person has not been identified at this time.