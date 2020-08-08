UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Tulare woman found

UPDATE: Tulare Police say they've found Helen Loraine Ciriaco safe.-----------Tulare Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman.Helen Loraine Ciriaco was reported missing from the area of Forrest Street on Friday afternoon.She is described as having grey/ blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink shirt, and jean capris.Anyone with information about her is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.