census

How to fill out your 2020 census before the deadline ends October 15

If you haven't filled out your 2020 census, you have until Thursday, October 15 to send in your questionnaire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you haven't filled out your 2020 census, you have until Thursday, October 15 to send in your questionnaire.

Online self-responses can be submitted through my2020census.gov by October 15 at 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), which for Californians is 2:59 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on October 16.

You can also respond to the census by phone. The bureau will be taking calls through 11 pm PDT for English and Spanish-speakers, and through 7 pm PDT for those who speak other languages.

For those who are mailing in paper questionnaires, you must have your responses postmarked by October 15.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court suspended a district court's order that permitted the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month.

RELATED: Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

President Donald Trump's administration had previously argued that the head-count needed to end immediately, so the bureau had time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietyu.s. & worldpoliticscensus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
2020 census stopped: what's behind the decision?
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Tulare County case rate still too high to reopen further
Fresno-area business owners pledge to stay open regardless of county's tier
CA health officials urging public to avoid trick or treating on Halloween
Show More
This California city has banned trick-or-treating due to COVID-19
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Hearing held on EDD's efforts to address COVID-19 crisis
SQF Complex Fire: 167,479 acres burned, 70% contained
18-year-old girl found with gunshot wounds in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News