How to fill out your 2020 census before the deadline ends October 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you haven't filled out your 2020 census, you have until Thursday, October 15 to send in your questionnaire.
Online self-responses can be submitted through my2020census.gov by October 15 at 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), which for Californians is 2:59 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on October 16.
You can also respond to the census by phone. The bureau will be taking calls through 11 pm PDT for English and Spanish-speakers, and through 7 pm PDT for those who speak other languages.
For those who are mailing in paper questionnaires, you must have your responses postmarked by October 15.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court suspended a district court's order that permitted the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month.
President Donald Trump's administration had previously argued that the head-count needed to end immediately, so the bureau had time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline.
A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
