fire

Vacant mobile home catches fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a vacant mobile home to go up in flames in Tulare County late Thursday night.

The flames were first reported around 10:30 p.m. on Road 220 and Avenue 192 near the town of Strathmore.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the middle of the double-mobile home. They had to take a defensive approach to fight the fire.

The mobile home is a complete loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countymobile homesfiretulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Early morning fire destroys mobile trailer in Fresno Co.
Fire crews battle garage fire in central Fresno
Fresno Fire crews honor fallen Porterville firefighters
Firefighters put out early morning house fire in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Trump says states should do more to address coronavirus crisis
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Show More
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno leaders clarify 'Shelter in Place' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Senator under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Valley senior centers start delivering meals due to COVID-19
The U.S. Census is still underway, even with some delays due to the Coronavirus.
More TOP STORIES News