Valley Air District giving away free air purifiers, here's how to get one

Valley growers and the air district are teaming up to bring cleaner air to the region with new technology that's helping reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action now to prevent harmful effects from poor air quality with the help of the Valley Air District.

The organization is re-launching its Clean Air Rooms Program and is offering free air purifiers.

The program's main goal is to protect valley residents from wildfire smoke impacts especially those with respiratory conditions, young children and the elderly.

If you are eligible, the air district will provide one whole-room air purifier and one filter replacement will be shipped directly to your home at no cost to help remove dangerous particulate matter from homes.

First-time applicants can check their eligibility and apply for the program here.