COVID-19 vaccine

Valley Children's administers COVID-19 vaccine to hospital healthcare workers

Video posted to Instagram shows Dr. Peter Witt, Valley Children's Medical Director of Plastic Surgery, cheering as he receives his vaccination.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare workers at Valley Children's Hospital are among the first to get the Pfizer vaccine in the Central Valley.

Video provided by the hospital gives us a glimpse inside their vaccine clinic. Laura Yamamoto was one of the first 140 to get the shot.


She just returned to work last week after surviving her own fierce battle against the coronavirus.

"I was extremely sick," she said. "I had to be in the ICU for two weeks and I lost my brother and father at the same time."

The hospital received enough doses of the vaccine for a total of 535 employees, with a second dose making its way to Madera County in the next three weeks.

"The hope is to provide protection to as many hospital personnel as we could," said Nael Mhaissen, medical director of pediatric infectious disease at Valley Children's Hospital.

Valley Children's will serve as a vaccine storage hub for the entire county.

At the moment, they're holding an additional 440 doses in their ultra-cold freezer for Madera Community Hospital, which will begin vaccinating staff Thursday.


"We are making sure that we are hitting all the clinical staff, as well as our support staff because if we don't have them, we can't run the hospital," said Mark Brown, Madera Chief Nursing Officer

Brown said they'll start by vaccinating 25 of their 800 employees on day one.

They're also staggering vaccinations in case of side effects, which could ultimately impact staffing.

"We are making sure that they come at the end of their three-day shift so if they need to be able to recover at home from any kind of side effects," he said.

Madera Community and Valley Children's both expect to continue vaccinating staff through next week.

Health officials anticipate getting the Moderna vaccine next, once it receives emergency authorization from the FDA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countyhealthvalley childrens hospitalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News