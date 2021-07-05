Health & Fitness

Valley air quality severely impacted by 4th of July fireworks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley air quality severely impacted by fireworks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Air pollution created by fireworks was off the charts Sunday night.

"When we see these spikes on the 4th of July, it really is concerning," says Jaime Holt with the Valley Air District.

The amount of PM2.5, particulate matter, soared as the celebrations got loud.

"We saw about 10 pm, our levels just go through the roof," Holt said.

The air is considered too unhealthy when PM2.5 is measured at over 75 micrograms per cubic meter.

Sunday night, the measurement in central Fresno doubled that number.

"At 9 pm, it actually went off the charts, so it went above 150," Holt said. "That's why the break is here, because it was so high."

The Air Quality Index has now returned to normal after the spike that sent some people indoors.

"Folks really notice it," Holt said. "If you're in a neighborhood where there are lots of these ground-level fireworks that are being put off, they smoke out your neighborhood."

The Valley is already home to some of the dirtiest air in the country.

Holt says the air district worries because, as we've seen the past, wildfire can also cause air quality to deteriorate very quickly.

"If we get a wildfire that brings smoke to the Valley, it really becomes a very serious health impact for all of us," she said.

We've already seen a few wildfires this season. Fortunately, crews have been able to keep them under control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoair qualityfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News