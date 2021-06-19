Weather

Valley events go on despite triple-digit temperatures

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley events go on despite triple-digit temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People came out to Granite Park as temperatures sky rocketed in the Central Valley.

Not event triple-digit heat could keep the public from the return of country music festival Boots in the Park.

"It is going to be the time of our lives, so that is why we are here," says Kirsten Haupt.

Attendees took cover from the blistering sun where they could.

Some were fortunate enough to find shelter under a tent, while others resorted to the shade of fences and food trucks.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

Others were unfazed as they embraced the heat and sung along with performers.


"Stay, hydrated, find shade and just don't pass out," says Kimberly Bryant.

The intense heat meant a busy day for American Ambulance.

Paramedics were on standby at the Boots in the Park and officials say they responded to several calls there.
Paramedic Tiffany Rangel says when temperatures rise above 100 degrees, they tend to get more 911 calls.

"Afternoon is a peak time for us during the heat because that is when we are at the peak of our heat," she said. "That is also when people have been out in it for hours."


With the heatwave sticking around and another large-scale event planned this weekend, Rangel is encouraging people to stay hydrated and drink in moderation.

"Alcohol is dehydrating, so obviously if you are drinking alcohol, you need to keep that in mind," she said. "Alcohol and heat don't mix, as much as everybody likes a cold drink."

RELATED: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?

Her recommendation is people pre-hydrate. This means people should drink enough water the day before an event leading up the event.

Event organizers estimate about 7,500 attended Boots in the Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnobusinessheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News