Vegetation fires starting to decrease across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's still early in the year, but we are seeing a downtrend in numbers when it comes to fires across the city.

Fire officials contribute that trend to the changing weather pattern and increased mitigation efforts.

"The number of fires, fires and fires along the sides of the freeway, those have increased tremendously," said Joshua Sellars with the Fresno Fire Department

Vegetation fires across the city of Fresno have grown substantially over the past nine years, jumping from 466 in 2015 to 1,217 fires in 2022.

Last year marked the first-year officials started seeing a downward trend in vegetation fires, which decreased to 1,090 in 2023, down 127 fires from the previous season.

County fire is also seeing a similar trend, as they keep track of fires and acreage burned.

"So, we are right about the same as the number of fires, we are down in acreage compared to last year," explained Seth Brown, Battalion Chief with CAL Fire.

Fires along highways have been a constant issue in and around Fresno.

Increasing mitigation efforts and forming partnerships with Caltrans have helped decrease that number.

"Looking at the most recent heat maps, it's the freeways around the downtown area and throughout the city," said Sellars.

So, what can you do to help? Start clearing tall grass and vegetation around your home and nearby areas before it gets too hot.

"Get out there, dust off your weed eater, get those weeds, small brush, and grass brought down to 1 or 2 inches tall and really create that defensible space around your home," added Brown.

Caltrans has also started using more advanced technology, including automatic mowers, to help keep vegetation down.

