Man held at knifepoint while taking break from work in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vendor taking a break from work in central Fresno found himself being held at knifepoint when two men tried to rob him.Police say the man was near his truck on Fresno Street and Thomas Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday night when two guys drove up, got out and demanded money.It's not clear if they took anything, but they slashed the man in the arm before turning their attention to a woman who started to record the attack on her cell phone."She had her cellphone in her hand and may have been preparing to record what was going on because she heard all the commotion," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "One of the suspects saw her out front of the apartment complex and ran over to her, grabbed the phone and pushed her to the ground."The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery after losing a lot of blood. He is expected to survive his injuries.The crooks took off in their car and have not been arrested.