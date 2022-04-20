Verizon outage impacting customers and law enforcement throughout Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An outage reported for Verizon is impacting many customers, including law enforcement agencies throughout Central California.Clovis Police and the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office both posted information on social media about how residents can continue to request help.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said you can still text 911 to immediately get in contact with dispatch.Clovis Police said 911 is still operational, but the department cannot call back if someone on a cell phone hangs up during a 911 call. You can call (559) 324-2800 to reach Clovis Police for non-emergencies for the time being.It is not known how long the outage will last for Verizon customers.