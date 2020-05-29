Victim hospitalized after second shooting in 2 days at same spot in San Joaquin

One person is in the hospital after a shooting took place in the city of San Joaquin on Thursday night.This is the second shooting to take place at the same spot - 6th and Nevada Streets - in two days, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.The first shooting on Tuesday night ended with the death of a 19-year-old man, Yordy Urbieta, after deputies arrived at the scene to find him with gunshot wounds.Deputies are investigating the incidents.