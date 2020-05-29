Victim hospitalized after second shooting in 2 days at same spot in San Joaquin

One person is in the hospital after a shooting took place in the city of San Joaquin on Thursday night.

This is the second shooting to take place at the same spot - 6th and Nevada Streets - in two days, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.


The first shooting on Tuesday night ended with the death of a 19-year-old man, Yordy Urbieta, after deputies arrived at the scene to find him with gunshot wounds.

Deputies are investigating the incidents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joaquinfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arsonists break into southeast Fresno church, set it on fire for second time today
Central California coronavirus cases
Protesters enter Minneapolis police station, set fires
DMV reopens 3 field offices in Valley
Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus school budget cuts will hit Selma teachers the hardest
Local eateries expand seating to outdoor space after reopening
Show More
2 cooling centers open in Fresno with COVID-19 protocols in place
Tachi Palace reopens to guests after 2-month closure
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Son arrested for beating mother with TV stand during argument, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News