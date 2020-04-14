apartment fire

VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after their apartment caught fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

It happned around 9 a.m. on Angus Street and Weldon Avenue at the Summerset Apartments.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment.

Firefighters say two elderly residents woke up to a smoke alarm and were able to escape the apartment without injuries.

The fire severely damaged the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

APARTMENT FIRE
