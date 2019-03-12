FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police released surveillance video of a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Southeast Fresno.
It happened last month.
Investigators say the suspect walked into the business on Tulare Avenue and First Street disguised as a woman, wearing a dark red dress and a black wig.
In the surveillance video, you can see him walk up to three employees and spray them in the face with pepper spray.
As they ran to the back of the store, the man grabbed about $8,000 worth of merchandise.
He also used pruning shears to cut through security wires attached to several Samsung and Apple phones.
Officers believe the man is in his 30's. He also has a tattoo above his right ankle.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays T-Mobile employees, steals $8,000 worth of merchandise
ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Hacienda Heights murder: Boyfriend of slain child's mother expected to be charged in connection with case