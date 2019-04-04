theft

VIDEO: Man walks out of store with chainsaw hidden beneath his clothes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw from RG Equipment in Fresno, Wednesday.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. on Clinton Avenue near Fowler.

Surveillance footage shows the man stuffing the chainsaw down his pants then covering it with his jacket, before leaving the store.

The store owner says the man was seen taking off in a pickup truck.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
