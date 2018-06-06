VIDEO: Scammers steal purse at Fresno car wash

Fresno Police are hoping surveillance video will lead investigators to a couple of thieves who ripped off a customer at a car wash.The theft happened at the "Ride and Shine" at First and Tulare in Southeast Fresno.Fresno Police say the male suspect approached the victim and he lured her away from her car.Inside the car, the woman had left her purse, while her child helped dry the vehicle. While the victim was gone, a second female suspect moved in.Fresno Police Detective Donnie Dinnell explains, "She immediately goes around the back of her car, enters the victim's vehicle, grabs that purse, comes back, in the presence of a minor child, and sticks that purse back into the car."The woman returned and quickly realized her purse had items stolen from it.She followed the thieves and was able to get a license plate number, then contacted police.Police are now looking for 40-year-old Ernest Amarillas and 28-year-old Krystal Matus.If you see either of them, you're asked to contact Fresno Police.