VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping in South LA

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after chilling footage of an apparent kidnapping in South Los Angeles was posted to social media.

Police responded to a possible kidnapping in the 3800 block of Third Avenue in the Leimert Park area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers did not find evidence of a kidnapping, according to the LAPD.

In the video, a woman can be heard screaming for help several times and saying, "Somebody help me please!"

Police said they have been aware of the footage, caught on a neighbor's doorbell security system, and were canvassing the neighborhood looking for new leads. The residents whose camera captured the alleged incident were seen rushing out of their home as a white four-door Toyota Prius with a broken front passenger window sped away from the neighborhood.

"I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget it. I can't forget it."

Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives at 213-485-6570.

Video of the incident is part of an ongoing investigation.
