Out of this world flavors at Cosmic Ice Cream

A registered dietitian went from advising people to cut down on sugary treats to whipping them up herself. "Everything is okay in moderation!"

HOUSTON, Texas -- Camille Haynes admits she had no dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, but then the Covid-19 Pandemic happened. As many places were shut down, she learned how to make ice cream at home.

"I had friends and family come over to the house and they would provide feedback," Camille said.

Her husband Julian added, "And that's why the ice cream is so good today."

Together, the couple launched Cosmic Ice Cream Co. Each month they have rotating flavors that include familiar favorites along with unique options - with all of them made from scratch.

"There's no bad ice cream here, it's all good," one customer told Localish.

Before Cosmic, Camille was a registered dietician for 8 years.

"I'd go from telling people to cut back on the sugary and high fat foods to now making it and serving it customers," Camille said. "Everything is okay in moderation."

Cosmic Ice Cream has three locations:

8207 Long Point Rd in Houston

937 W Bay Area Blvd in Webster

9240 W Broadway St in Pearland