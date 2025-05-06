Portrait of a Warrior: John Szczepanowski

A College Station veteran injured in a 2009 explosion is helping fellow heroes find hope and healing. Inside his mission for Warrior Ranch 1775.

A College Station veteran injured in a 2009 explosion is helping fellow heroes find hope and healing. Inside his mission for Warrior Ranch 1775.

A College Station veteran injured in a 2009 explosion is helping fellow heroes find hope and healing. Inside his mission for Warrior Ranch 1775.

A College Station veteran injured in a 2009 explosion is helping fellow heroes find hope and healing. Inside his mission for Warrior Ranch 1775.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- "This is where I'm supposed to be. I think this is why I was spared," John Szczepanowski shared with us when discussing his passion for Warrior Ranch 1775.

Szczepanowski, a proud third-generation Marine, enlisted in 1989 and is now a retired gunnery sergeant.

In 2009, Szczepanowski suffered a traumatic brain injury after a handheld rocket grenade exploded over his unit in Iraq.

"Do I have any regrets looking back on it? No. Not all. I'd take all the bumps and licks again if I could," Szczepanowski said.

Today, he has made it his mission to help fellow veterans transition back into everyday life. He provides beekeeping and yoga experiences for veterans at Warrior Ranch 1775, located at 5051 Parker Ln in College Station.

"You see how much joy this brings me right now? How can you not smile when you see something this powerful?" Szczepanowski said.