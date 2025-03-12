Whataburger creates fast food art museum at SXSW

AUSTIN, TX -- Attendees at the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience as the Whataburger Museum of Art celebrated the beloved Texas-based fast food chain through creative works of art.

The exhibition celebrated everything from the iconic Day Dot stickers to the timeless tradition of stealing table tents with a tongue-in-cheek wall of 'mugshots.'

What started out as an online community of digital-only art has blossomed into this real-life exhibition featuring selections from more than 200 original pieces in the Whataburger Museum of Art collection.

Visitors could experience the Whataburger Day Dot Room where they were encouraged to cover the walls in the signature "Day Dot" stickers. Each sticker is normally used on the burger wrapper and has specialty items listed such as bacon, no tomato, special or mayo.

The Table Tent Mugshot wall was a tribute to the tradition of "collecting" the table tents that are provided at locations when youre waiting for your food. Attendees could snap a picture with and take home a specialty Whataburger 75th Anniversary + SXSW 2025 table tent.

