FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than 16 years, a northeast Fresno restaurant and wine bar is closing its doors.

Vino Grille & Spirits is located at Champlain and Hickory Hill Drive.

On Friday, the owners announced they made the difficult decision to close, saying their guest was not enough to provide the cash flow needed to pay its employees and vendors.

They thanked the support from the community and urged people to continue dining out.