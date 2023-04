This weekend, plane and car enthusiasts are getting revved up for the First "Wings and Wheels" Car Show in Visalia.

The family-friendly event is this Saturday at the Visalia Municipal Airport from 11 am until 3 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, plane and car enthusiasts are getting revved up for the First "Wings and Wheels" Car Show in Visalia.

The family-friendly event is this Saturday at the Visalia Municipal Airport from 11 am until 3 pm.

Different types of cars and planes will be on display.

You can also grab a bite to eat from a variety of food trucks and dessert trucks.

The show is free to attend.