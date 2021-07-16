Visalia's Pita Kabob owners open PK Deli & Bakery

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of a popular Visalia restaurant say their latest food endeavor is an ode to their origin story.The Dada family first opened a Mediterranean market, deli, and bakery in Visalia in 1996.But after several years, they shifted their focus to restaurants, including Pita Kabob Mediterranean Gastropub, which opened in 2014.Last week, Pita Kabob's owners opened PK Deli & Bakery, located right next door.In addition to a full market, PK offers traditional Mediterranean breakfast dishes with fresh baked pita bread.For lunch, try a Mediterranean-style sandwich on familiar deli breads, such as sourdough or Dutch Crunch."We grew up in a Lebanese home, but outside of that, we grew up here in Visalia, California," co-owner Chafic Dada said. "So our influences are both inside and outside of the home."PK Deli & Bakery is open Monday through Saturday for breakfast, lunch, and shopping.