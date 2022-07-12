Bicyclist hit and killed by car on Highway 198 in Visalia, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Visalia Tuesday morning.

Officers say it happened on Highway 198 near Ben Maddox Way shortly after 5 am.

The bicyclist was hit from behind by a Kia Optima. The Kia was not drivable after the collision.

Officers declared the bike rider dead shortly after the collision. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia remained on the scene.
