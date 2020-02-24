crime

Shot fired at Visalia home hours after pipe bomb is left on doorstep, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after someone opened fire at a home and placed a homemade bomb outside.

The shooting happened around 9:30 pm. on Cambridge Avenue and Bollinger Street near Linwood Street.

Investigators say an unknown suspect fired a round at the victim's home then ran away. Someone placed a pipe bomb outside the home several hours earlier, and the device was still there when officers responded to the shooting.

A member of the Tulare County Consolidated Bomb Squad disarmed the device.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
