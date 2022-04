VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Visalia.Police took 21-year-old Giovanni Castaneda into custody on suspicion of homicide.He's accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Michael Montoya, who was found dead just after midnight on Saturday near Sowell and Howard.Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting and say the investigator is ongoing.