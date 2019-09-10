murder

Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, the Tulare County prosecutors charged 25-year-old William Stallworth with murder and assault on a child resulting in death.

Stallworth was arrested in Visalia last Thursday night after his two-year-old son William Stallworth Jr. was shot in the head.

It happened outside of a home on Sweet Court.

As part of a statement released on Monday afternoon, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said, "According to investigative reports given to our office by the Visalia Police Department, the child was playing in Mr. Stallworth's vehicle alone when he obtained a loaded firearm located in the center console and sustained a single gunshot to the head."

"I want him to know I'm here and I believe in him," said Stallworth's mother, Joyce Graham.

Graham was there for her son's arraignment on Monday afternoon, after seeing him in jail on Sunday.

She says her son is not a murderer.

"I'm just going to stand behind him and I know my son didn't kill his son, so that's why I'm here. And even if he did, and I know he didn't, 100%, I would still be standing here. But he didn't kill his son. I mean (it was) a freak accident," she said.

Stallworth may not have pulled the trigger, but he still faces murder charges and a possible life sentence for what happened to his only son.

Meanwhile, Visalia Police say they're still looking for the gun and the man that may have taken it away from the scene.

Stallworth is being held here without bail.

He'll be back in a Tulare County courtroom on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamurderchild deathvisaliahomicidechild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Investigators' testimonies describe area dead man was dumped 2 years ago
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Woman on the run arrested for Visalia murder of 26-year-old man
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released
'We need to honor the past:' Renovated 9/11 memorial in Clovis unveiled
Crews removing facade of downtown building for revitalization project
Investigators' testimonies describe area dead man was dumped 2 years ago
Show More
Walker fire burns 44,000 acres; activity slows
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
California Food Expo off to a tasty start in Fresno
Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced Co.
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
More TOP STORIES News