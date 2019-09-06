child shot

Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested for homicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The father of a 2-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head has been arrested for homicide, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say 25-year-old William Stallworth was taken into custody Thursday night after calling police about the shooting.

It happened around 6 p.m. near West Sweet Court and Woodland.

When officers arrived they found the 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was immediately taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, police say Stallworth was arrested a booked for homicide and child endangerment

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Bryan Somavia at (559) 713-4727.
