VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a Visalia Christmas Eve homicide.Police arrested 22-year-old Joshua Portillo on Thursday in Tulare.He is one of several suspects connected to the death of 21-year-old Nicholas Moll.The victim was walking on Main Street near Burke in Visalia last Friday night.That's when a group of people approached and attacked him.Moll was in the hospital for a week before dying from his injuries.Portillo is being held at the Tulare County Jail on murder charges.